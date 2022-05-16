NextDAO Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $833,792.72 and approximately $225,772.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013531 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00510237 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,344,691,198 coins and its circulating supply is 2,304,459,089 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

