Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTOIY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($78.95) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($42.11) to €45.00 ($47.37) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NTOIY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. 40,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,264. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.1331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

