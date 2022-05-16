Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $5.46 on Friday. Neovasc has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.08.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,192.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. Analysts predict that Neovasc will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

