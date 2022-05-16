nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Down 7%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) shares were down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.62 and last traded at $29.76. Approximately 14,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 965,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Get nCino alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 0.89.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,182,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $580,082.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 21.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $1,068,000.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.