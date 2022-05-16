National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 72.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in National Grid by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.56) to GBX 1,200 ($14.79) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

Shares of NGG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,923. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.32. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

