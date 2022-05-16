National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,412,100 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 6,479,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 342.0 days.

NTIOF stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.6756 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTIOF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.