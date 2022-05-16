MultiVAC (MTV) Reaches Market Cap of $5.47 Million

MultiVAC (MTV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One MultiVAC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MultiVAC has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $613,509.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,980.26 or 1.00050142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00106109 BTC.

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MTV is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MultiVAC is www.mtv.ac

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

