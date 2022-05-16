M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB traded down $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.88. 5,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,759. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.28.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

