MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Shares of MPZZF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,207. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. MPC Container Ships ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76.
MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
