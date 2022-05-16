MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.47% of MP Materials worth $37,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in MP Materials by 3,988.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 85,483 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MP Materials by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 49,200 shares of company stock worth $1,911,264 and sold 4,935,876 shares worth $216,329,320. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

