Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,590 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.42% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $24,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.51. 65,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,951. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $60.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $54.98.

