Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 31 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $494.59. The stock had a trading volume of 79,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,824. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $375.50 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $554.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $219.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.