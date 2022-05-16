Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 3.6% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of MercadoLibre worth $81,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $313,346,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,321,000 after acquiring an additional 164,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $7.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $787.91. The company had a trading volume of 30,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,054.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,154.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.61 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $640.00 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.34). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

