Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.57% of Heska worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. FMR LLC raised its position in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Heska by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Heska by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Heska by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.

HSKA traded up $5.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,196. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -72.76 and a beta of 1.64. Heska Co. has a one year low of $82.92 and a one year high of $275.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

