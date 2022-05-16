Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $15.82 Million Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $15,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.08. 3,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.63 and its 200 day moving average is $135.43. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

JBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

