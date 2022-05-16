Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,842 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 136.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 599,177 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $11,833,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 709,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 480,971 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 1,824.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 461,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

PING stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.78. 47,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $783,106.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,868.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,098,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,335,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867 over the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

