Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 1.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $29,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,822,000 after acquiring an additional 57,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,573 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,372,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,990,000 after acquiring an additional 58,251 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after acquiring an additional 774,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after buying an additional 490,211 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

BR stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.03. 25,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,287. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

