Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,941 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.5% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,148,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,820,016,000 after purchasing an additional 183,436 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,518 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.26. 1,023,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,243,734. The company has a market capitalization of $541.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

