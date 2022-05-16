Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 10,980 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PING shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

In other Ping Identity news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $783,106.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,868.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,304. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $30.40.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.