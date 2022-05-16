Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 0.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,433,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Trex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,086 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,451,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Trex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.49. The stock had a trading volume of 31,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,775. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average is $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TREX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

Trex Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.