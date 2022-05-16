Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in HealthEquity by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in HealthEquity by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQY stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,293. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.08.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HQY. Barrington Research boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

