Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $56.68 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for approximately 3.6% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Watsco worth $56,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,222. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.26 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.07 and its 200 day moving average is $290.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.29.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

