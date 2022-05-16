Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.25. 163,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,423,673. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.64 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 111.27, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $369,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,226,636 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

