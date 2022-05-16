Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.07. 78,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,886. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.