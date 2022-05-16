Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 260 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $583.29. The company had a trading volume of 54,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,417. The firm has a market cap of $238.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.70 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $594.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

