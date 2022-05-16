Morgan Stanley Raises Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Price Target to €330.00

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from €305.00 ($321.05) to €330.00 ($347.37) in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HPGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($126.32) to €150.00 ($157.89) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €170.00 ($178.95) to €171.00 ($180.00) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.25.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HPGLY stock opened at $211.60 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $80.05 and a twelve month high of $220.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.13.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.