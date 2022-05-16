MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $268.37 and last traded at $270.20. Approximately 17,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,366,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

Get MongoDB alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 0.98.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,475 shares of company stock worth $43,717,816. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,390,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.