MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Short Interest Update

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Shares of NYSE ML traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,599,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,665. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

In other MoneyLion news, Director Jeff Gary bought 75,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey bought 100,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.