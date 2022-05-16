monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Down 5.1%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.27 and last traded at $104.70. 25,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 716,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $223.80.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.28. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $215,186,000. Zoom Video Communications Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $149,381,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter worth approximately $118,266,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in monday.com by 2,338.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after acquiring an additional 198,684 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

