Mint Club Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Mint Club has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a market cap of $7.37 million and $2.63 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017048 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

