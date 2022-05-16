MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
MIN stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
