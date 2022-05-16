MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

MIN stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 71.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,439,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 20,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

