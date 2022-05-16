MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Down 41.9% in April

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 46,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,932. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $4.90.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.0153 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (Get Rating)
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
