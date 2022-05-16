MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Down 41.9% in April

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 46,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,932. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $4.90.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.0153 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 202,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 46,329 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.3% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the period.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (Get Rating)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.