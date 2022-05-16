Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,846. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 million, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Mexco Energy news, insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 2,500 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $50,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Tammy Mccomic sold 2,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,352 shares of company stock valued at $462,025 over the last ninety days. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mexco Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mexco Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

