Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €10.50 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.05) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.58) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.53) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($10.74) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($8.95) price target on Metro in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.47) price objective on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €8.35 ($8.79) on Thursday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €6.75 ($7.11) and a fifty-two week high of €12.30 ($12.95). The stock has a market cap of $24.85 million and a P/E ratio of 75.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

