Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCY. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Mercury General from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:MCY opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Mercury General has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $67.45.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -249.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 123.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 59.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

