Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Raised by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

MRK traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $92.54. 803,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,179,118. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $234.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.