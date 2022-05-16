Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,300 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the April 15th total of 247,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 62,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,068. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 47.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers purchased 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

