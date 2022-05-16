Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.86 ($2.85).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.71) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 215 ($2.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of LON:MRO traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 115.15 ($1.42). The stock had a trading volume of 6,931,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,677,456. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 107.50 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 197.89 ($2.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £19,915.20 ($24,553.32). Also, insider Heather Lawrence purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($32,178.52). Insiders have acquired 74,096 shares of company stock worth $9,256,520 in the last three months.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

