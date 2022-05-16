Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) PT Lowered to €90.00

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €100.00 ($105.26) to €90.00 ($94.74) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Melexis in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Melexis from €70.00 ($73.68) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

MLXSF stock opened at $106.85 on Thursday. Melexis has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.71.

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers magnetic position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

