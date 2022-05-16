MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDWD. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.69.

MDWD stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth about $1,212,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MediWound by 88.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MediWound by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

