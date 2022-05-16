Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAYGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.85. 60,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,871. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.98.

MZDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

