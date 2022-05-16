Maxcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $146,302.54 and approximately $11.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

