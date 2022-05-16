Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 495 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,779.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 140,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF traded down $2.49 on Monday, reaching $113.97. 2,427,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,624. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $111.58 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.