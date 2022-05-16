Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 3,219 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 4.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $155,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.55. 3,437,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

