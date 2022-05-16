Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 116 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.74. The company had a trading volume of 511,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,117. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

