Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $21.92 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,624 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises approximately 2.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $21,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.
In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 914,942 shares of company stock valued at $60,805,193. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About Kellogg (Get Rating)
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
