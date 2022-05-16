Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $14.34 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,636 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,705 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,223,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,708,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,687,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,768 shares of company stock worth $1,858,518. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,073,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,144,590. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.96. The company has a market capitalization of $541.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

