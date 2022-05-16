Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.69.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.51 and its 200 day moving average is $133.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

