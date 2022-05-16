Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,325 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 3.5% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 125,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 890,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,828,000 after buying an additional 35,257 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 179,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,015,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,996,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $189.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.