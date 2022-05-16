Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 93 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

MDY traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $441.16. The stock had a trading volume of 742,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,946. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.27 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

